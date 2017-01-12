January 12, 2017January 12, 2017 A chunk of Winter’s Knight II Trying to make progress on this is a bit of a nightmare – it always gets shoved to the bottom of the pile after real (paid) work. It will eventually be complete, honest. Maybe posthumously at this rate. Click to embiggen. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...